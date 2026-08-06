The leader of a moderate Democrat group said members are gearing up for a battle with democratic socialists who may try to capture the presidential nomination in 2028, the New York Times (NYT) reported Thursday.

Some Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), have been warning against the rising influence of socialists and communists in the Democrat Party, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

Indeed, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed beat establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in Tuesday’s primary in Michigan, where “the radical transformation of the Democratic Party is center stage,” Breitbart News said Wednesday:

El-Sayed, a public health official and former failed candidate for governor in 2018, delivered the most high-profile win to date for the movement increasingly calling the shots in Democrat politics. While he is not a formal member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the ascendant power center of left-wing American politics, elected officials identifying as democratic socialists, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), campaigned hard for him over several months leading up to the August primary.

According to the Times article:

“We are preparing for the next war that is coming,” said Jonathan Cowan, the president of Third Way, a leading centrist Democratic group, revealing to The New York Times a new $15 million effort between now and 2028 to discredit democratic socialism. Dr. El-Sayed’s win was not the blowout that some pre-election polls had predicted. But his narrow nomination in one of the country’s signature swing states still represented a critical moment for the party’s middle, which had previously sought to cast the far left’s successes as contained within the country’s most urban and liberal corridors. Their fear: Dr. El-Sayed was paving a path for a progressive to seize the party’s presidential nomination in 2028 — and then go on to lose the general election.

Cowan said, “It is deeply troubling to see radical, far-left candidates winning in places that are potentially presidential swing states.”

Fetterman recently warned against figures such as socialist streamer Hasan Piker, telling Fox News Digital:

I would never try to elevate… a communist just because [Piker] has followers on some, on Twitch, whatever that is. But overall, if you identify with a communist who praises Mao and Cuba and for these places, that should be foreign to any Democrat. Without a doubt, that’s having an impact.

Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville also recently made it clear he did not want to share his political party with Piker, who is a Marxist.

Carville said, “I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker, I can tell you that right now. If he becomes a force in the Democratic Party, I’m out of here.”

During a recent speech, Piker, wearing a suit styled like those Chinese dictator Mao Zedong wore, said:

No more to the Democrats who compromise, who conciliate, and who betray us. No more to the fascist reactionaries, but no more to the Democrats who will collaborate and cooperate with the fascists, who will fund ICE, who will fund Israel, who will help poison the planet, who will stiff workers and help bosses. We don’t need those Democrats anymore.

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