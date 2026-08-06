Thom Tillis Uses Left-Wing Slur ‘MAGATs’ to Promote Book Bashing Trump Supporters

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis went on MS NOW Thursday to launch a book tour, calling Trump supporters “sycophants, spineless, and weirdos” while offering praise for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

In an appearance on Morning Joe, Tillis said he was proud to “stick a fork” in the 1776 Fund, which was part of a settlement President Trump’s lawyers reached with the Internal Revenue Service after a contractor leaked tax returns to news organizations.

He defended his support of Blanche following his and Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) opposition in the Senate Judiciary Committee before finally moving the nomination forward earlier this week.

“I got to yes because Todd Blanche operated in good faith, exactly the way he did to de-escalate and resolve the problem I had with the president and Jay Powell,” said Tillis in the interview.

The two-term senator went on to criticize the Trump administration, saying it was a “difficult administration to work in,” continuing his years-long attacks against administration officials.

“The big problem I have with this administration are people who are not protecting the president and are not giving him unvarnished advice,” he added.

He continued defending Blanche against attacks from the hosts, who repeatedly brought up the acting AG’s previous work as President Trump’s personal attorney and suggested he should be barred from confirmation.

Tillis said President Trump “has a right” to be angry at President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama and suggested that “hyper-prosecution” got him elected in 2024.

Now, cashing in on his way out of the U.S. Senate this year, Tillis announced his book is titled “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents: The Trouble with Sychophants, Courage Outsourcing, and Partisan Groupthink.”

In promotional material from the book publisher, the book promises a “bare-knuckled, darkly funny wake-up call” from “a true conservative who doesn’t mind a good scrap in a Congress that has lost its nerve.”

“Tillis takes us into a world of grifting sycophants and useful idiots in Trump 2.0, with the inner circle made up of ‘MAGATS’ (a term of his own devising),” the publisher adds.

Republican Michael Whatley and Democrat Roy Cooper are locked in a competitive race to succeed Tillis in the seat.