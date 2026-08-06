President Donald Trump said Thursday he and “Communist Dumocrat” Michigan Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed agree on ending the filibuster, warning the change, if enacted first by Democrats, would make him “the last Republican President.”

Trump laid out the point across a pair of Truth Social posts, using the progressive nominee’s own campaign to abolish the filibuster as leverage against Senate Republicans who have refused to scrap it themselves.

“Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed wants to terminate the Filibuster, and so do I — At least we have something in common!” Trump wrote in one post.

In a separate, longer post, the president cast El-Sayed’s position as a warning to his own party, telling GOP senators the candidate had “gone Termination CRAZY.”

“For our Great Republican Senators, friends of mine ‘all,’ please be advised that the Communist Dumocrat Senate Candidate from Michigan, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, is touting, as perhaps his single most important point, the Termination of the Filibuster,” Trump wrote.

The president spelled out what he predicted Democrats would win if the rule fell.

“If he succeeds, the Dumocrats will gain 4 Senators, 8 Congressmen, many Electoral and Popular Votes, a stacked Supreme Court with 23 Justices, and I will be, sadly, despite the great job we are doing, the last Republican President!” Trump wrote.

El-Sayed took the crossover and ran with it. Reposting Trump’s line about the two of them having something in common, the former Wayne County health official wrote on X, “Couldn’t have said it better myself.”

El-Sayed narrowly won Michigan’s Democrat Senate primary Tuesday, defeating establishment-backed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and setting up a general election matchup against Republican Mike Rogers. Trump has repeatedly framed the progressive’s victory as a win for Republicans, calling him a “Communist loser” in a post reacting to the result.

Trump’s filibuster campaign has run into resistance inside his own party. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has said repeatedly that Republicans lack the votes and has ruled out nuking the procedure, which continues to block the SAVE America Act after the election-integrity bill cleared the House.