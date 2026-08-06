Watch Live: Senate Debates Holding Anthony Fauci in Contempt of Congress

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meets to debate and vote on holding Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress on Thursday, August 6.

Fauci refused to testify before the committee last week about his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Several Republicans argued Fauci had no basis to invoke the Fifth Amendment as he had received a blanket pardon from former President Joe Biden, leading Chairman Rand Paul to call for a contempt of Congress resolution.