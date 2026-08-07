Sixteen Republican state attorneys general are backing President Donald Trump’s call for the Senate to urgently pass a budget resolution, arguing the package would advance election-integrity measures, provide additional resources for the military, and deliver economic assistance to American farmers.

In an August 6 letter to Trump exclusively provided to Breitbart News, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was joined by Attorneys General Steve Marshall (AL), James Uthmeier (FL), Brenna Bird (IA), Kris W. Kobach (KS), Russell M. Coleman (KY), Catherine L. Hanaway (MO), Lynn Fitch (MS), Andy Wilson (OH), Mike Hilgers (NE), David W. Sunday Jr. (PA), Gentner F. Drummond (OK), Ken Paxton (TX), Alan Wilson (SC), John B. McCuskey (WV), and Derek Brown (UT).

“This resolution is a crucial first step to protect America’s elections, strengthen America’s national defense, and support American farmers,” the attorneys general wrote.

The letter specifically points to election integrity provisions contained in the SAVE America Act, which the attorneys general described as “commonsense measures” that are critical to restoring Americans’ trust in the electoral process.

“As Attorneys General, we are on the frontlines of the fight to restore confidence in our election process,” they wrote. “The shocking revelation that hundreds of thousands of ineligible individuals were found to be on voter rolls across the United States only underscores the urgency of this effort.”

The attorneys general said passage of the budget resolution would begin the process for Republicans to enact the election provisions included in the SAVE America Act.

The letter also argues that the resolution would provide the military with additional munitions, equipment, and supplies needed to deter U.S. adversaries and protect the country.

“We fully support the Administration’s funding request for the Department of War (DOW) to cover increased operational costs and readiness expenses, while making critical investments in munitions to ensure our military is the strongest in the world,” the attorneys general wrote.

They also backed economic assistance for American farmers, contending that passage of the resolution would give Republicans an opportunity to help lower food prices while providing needed assistance to farmers.

“You have made clear that you will not leave America’s farmers behind, and as Attorneys General who represent robust and diverse agricultural industries, we stand with you in ironclad support for America’s family farms,” the letter states.

The attorneys general went on to praise Trump’s record since taking office as the 47th president, pointing to investment, manufacturing, border security, and public safety.

“Mr. President, you have worked tirelessly to deliver on your promises to the American people since being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States,” they wrote. “Today, more money is being invested in our states than ever before, manufacturing is booming, our once wide-open border is now the most secure in our nation’s history, and our communities are safer.”

“Simply put, America is back—but one critical challenge remains: no nation can remain great without secure and honest elections,” they added.

The attorneys general said their appeal reflects what they view as the importance of Congress providing resources for members of the military, assistance for farmers and ranchers, and the election-integrity provisions contained in the SAVE America Act.

“Our call to action today represents our deep understanding of how critical it is for Congress to deliver resources for our warfighters, assistance for our farmers and ranchers, and the urgent need to pass the commonsense election integrity measures included in the SAVE America Act,” they wrote. “You can count on our support to help get this package to your desk as quickly as possible.”