State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-MI) said leftist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the U.S. Senate candidate who won his Democrat primary in Michigan this week, asked her for advice moving into the midterms.

McMorrow told Politico’s Playbook that he asked for feedback on what he did right and how he could improve, the outlet reported Friday.

She told him, “You got the message right. It was sticky. It was repeatable.” As far as how he could improve, she said, “Being able to recognize that there are good people who just have a slightly different worldview is going to be really important. It’s not turning everybody into an enemy.”

McMorrow suspended her U.S. Senate campaign in July but said she was “not leaving the fight,” according to Breitbart News.

El-Sayed defeated establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI) following Tuesday’s primary “in which the radical transformation of the Democratic Party is center stage,” the outlet reported Wednesday.

Indeed, the leader of a moderate Democrat group told the New York Times its members were getting ready for a battle with democratic socialists who may try to capture the 2028 presidential nomination.

El-Sayed will face Republican Mike Rogers, a former U.S. representative, in the midterm election. Rogers has described El-Sayed as an “extremist,” according to Breitbart News:

“He wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism. And he advocated for the largest tax hike in American history — costing families already struggling to make ends meet over $3,000 more per year,” Rogers said.

“Abdul doesn’t represent a vision for the future. He’s leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism. His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable,” he continued.

In recent social media posts, Rogers gave examples of voters who believe El-Sayed is too extreme and some of them are Democrats:

“Rogers previously told Breitbart News that El-Sayed’s candidacy reflected a broader division between the factions within the Democrat Party and the far-left’s attempts to repackage socialism, making it more palatable,” the outlet said.