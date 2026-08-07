Lisa Murkowski to Vote Against Nomination of Todd Blanche for Attorney General

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shared that she would vote against nominating Todd Blanche to serve as the next attorney general, noting that the United States “needs an Attorney General who will check the worst impulses of this administration.”

In a post on X, Murkowski expressed that while the politicization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) “did not start” with the Trump administration, it “has accelerated during it,” and added that she had issues with how the Epstein files were released, among other things.

“I have had numerous constructive meetings with Mr. Blanche and he comes across as decent and capable. I appreciate the trip he made to learn more about Alaska, including our rural areas, and as Acting Attorney General he has made several noteworthy decisions that will benefit our state and the nation,” Murkowski said. “Ultimately, however, I will oppose his nomination.”

Murkowski continued in her post: “The politicization — even weaponization — of the Department did not start with this administration but has accelerated during it. I take issue with the handling of the release of the Epstein files; the sweeping immunity protections granted to the President, his family, and their businesses; the statements that have been made to anti-abortion groups; and the repeated targeting of individuals ranging from former administration staff to sitting U.S. Senators.”

Murkowski continued to add that she was “aware” that the DOJ’s “nearly $2-billion dollar slush fund — which likely would have rewarded January 6 protesters — is only off the table” because Blanche’s nomination was pending.

Murkowski added while she hopes Blanche can be an attorney general who checks “the worst impulses” of the Trump administration, she does “not have confidence that will be the case.”

The post from Murkowski comes as Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is still missing and as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has said she will vote against nominating Blanche to serve as attorney general. NBC News reported that along with Democrats, who are “expected” to oppose Blanche’s nomination, having a “third GOP opponent would block” Blanche from being nominated.

The vote to nominate Blanche to serve as attorney general is expected to hinge on Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).