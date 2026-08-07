Nolte: Jew-Baiter Thomas Massie Blames Jews for $20 Burrito

Ousted (by ten points – tee hee) Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is once again allowing his Hate-Jews Flag to fly, this time by jumping on a social media debate over a $20 burrito. Massie took the $20 burrito to a whole new level with a tweet that is not only a lie about his own loss but an obscene attempt to blame the Jews:

“While they’re telling you to put more beans in your beef so you can afford to make burritos for your family,” wrote Massie without telling us who “they” are, “remember the Israeli lobby spent $30 million to take me out of Congress because I wouldn’t vote for the things that have made your grocery bills so high.”

My interpretation: So, the Jews spent $30 million to defeat me because I voted against protecting Israel (i.e., the Jews) from the annihilation all Jews deserve, and had my vote passed, that $20 burrito would only cost $3 dollars or something.

To begin with, Massie is simply lying about being outspent by $30 million.

Secondly, how is it The Jooz’ fault that some asshole spent $20 on a burrito? On principle alone, I would eat the $20 bill before spending it on a burrito.

The $20 burrito debate launched earlier this week with this tweet:

I’ll admit to jumping in with my own personal take. Admittedly, for a social media debate, it was a good debate between those on the political right who are angry at President Trump for not doing enough to bring down the cost of living and those who believe the Millennial/Gen-Z crowd are spoiled and entitled generations who eat out and DoorDash too much.

Me? I fell into the middle of this debate. There is no question that anyone who would pay $20 for a burrito has very serious money management problems. There’s no question too many young people eat out way too much. However, the cost of living is still too high.

Good debate, right?

But then Rep. SoreLoserAdolphMassie bozos his way into the discussion just so he can blame the Jews.

Seems reasonable to me that if you scroll across a debate about a $20 burrito and leap directly to Jews, that might be a sign you’re a piece of shit antisemite.

There is good news, and that’s Massie’s obvious butthurt. Sure, he’s gotta tie everything back to the Jooozzzz, but he’s also connecting everything to his humiliating ten-point loss. He can’t let it go. He can’t stop rationalizing. He can’t stop playing victim. He’s a spoiled, entitled, unhappy baby screaming, No fair! No fair!

And soon enough, he’ll be a nobody, just another embittered crybaby whining about MAGA on a basement-rated CNNLOL no one watches or pays any attention to.