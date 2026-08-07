Socialist Francesca Hong is the clear leader in Wisconsin’s Democrat gubernatorial primary race, a recent survey from State Navigate revealed.

Hong, who once publicly dreamed of abolishing prisons and the U.S. Senate altogether, is leading in her primary by double digits. The survey, which includes leaners, showed Hong leading the pack of left-wing candidates with 44 percent support. Former assembly member David Crowley comes in a distance second place with 22 percent support. State Sen. Kelda Roys comes in third place with 11 percent support, but no other candidate saw double-digit support. Only nine percent of those surveyed said they remain undecided.

When leaners are taken out of the equation, Hong still dominates with 42 percent support to Crowley’s 21 percent support.

The survey was taken August 3-6 among 1,473 likely Democrat primary voters across Wisconsin. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error.

Hong’s domination is notable, as her victory would stand as another win for the socialist movement in America and as other socialists across the country – Melat Kiros, as an example – are taking out establishment Democrat candidates and hoping to score major wins in the general election.

Hong recently made waves after old social media posts resurfaced, showcasing her disdain for major American holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and anything involving fireworks.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Perhaps Wong might feel that way if the image had been changed far too early for the Christmas season. Alas, the social media complaint was lodged about one week before Christmas, on December 17. It remains unclear why this made her feel “attacked.” … In a now-deleted social media post penned in 2020, Hong called for the complete cancellation of the beloved American holiday of Thanksgiving. … “I miss working in a restaurant every day… except on VDay,” she complained in a February 14, 2022, post. “As if we weren’t invisible enough to those who don’t recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks ‘celebrating’ on another day capitalism tells you how to show love.”

Notably, a summer poll from the Economist/YouGov indicated that Democrats seem less afraid of the socialist label than they used to be, as most Democrats, 62 percent, said they would support a candidate who describes themselves as a “Democratic socialist.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is the likely Republican candidate Hong would face in the general election, should she win her primary on August 11.