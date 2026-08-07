Trump to Immediately Appeal Ballroom Ruling to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump said Friday afternoon that he will immediately appeal the ruling of judges appointed by former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden that halts construction of the White House ballroom.

Trump took to Truth Social after Obama-appointed Judge Patricia A. Millett and Biden-appointed Judge Bradley N. Garcia ruled as part of a three-judge panel that he must get Congressional approval for the ballroom.

“The decision has been stayed, and does not take effect for a period of time. We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court,” he wrote.

Trump called the federal appeals court ruling a “National Security threat,” citing the military features being added to the complex, the construction of which is well underway:

The Military and Secret Service are viewing this horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful ruling as a National Security threat to our Nation in that the entire Complex is being built for the protection of our Country and, additionally, all future Presidents. The single, integrated project includes Bomb Shelters, State of the Art Hospital and Medical Facilities, Protective Partitioning, Top Secret Military Facilities, Structures and Equipment, Protective Missile Resistant Steel, Columns, Roofs, and Beams, Drone Proof Ceilings and Roofs, Military Grade Venting, and Bullet, Ballistic, and Blast Proof Glass. It is all tied together as one big, expensive, and very complex unit, which is vital for National Security and Military Operations of the United States of America!

Trump said the plaintiff, the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States, has no standing in the lawsuit and argued the ruling jeopardizes the safety of future and present White House employees and visitors.

“The Circuit Court also refused to acknowledge that the desperately needed, and totally secure Ballroom, which is being built ahead of schedule and under budget, is a Gift from President Trump and Great Patriots of the United States of America,” he added.

“The entire Complex, Military and all, is largely built, fabricated, and paid for. Much is already on site, or being delivered. Why didn’t they bring this case long prior to construction starting?” he added.

The case is National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States v. National Park Service, No. 1:25-cv-04316 in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.