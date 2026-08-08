Another Longtime Democratic Staffer Breaks with His Party, Endorses Mike Rogers for Michigan Senate

Another Democratic official has come out against the Michigan party’s controversial nominee for the senate, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and is endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in the November general election, Politics & Poll Tracker reported.

Michael La Rosa, who served as press secretary for none other than First Lady Jill Biden, threw his support behind the former Republican congressman Friday morning.

LaRosa posted the following quote on his X account:

“After decades of giving my all for Democratic House and Senate candidates, this fall I will support — and contribute to — Mike Rogers, Michigan’s GOP Senate nominee, instead. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure other Democrats follow.”

LaRosa tagged Julian Epstein, another Democrat, in the post. That’s no coincidence.

The words in the quote belong to Epstein, the former chief counsel for the House Judiciary Committee and longtime Democratic attorney.

Thursday morning, Epstein made his intentions clear in an op-ed in the New York Post headlined: “I’m a longtime Democrat — fighting for GOP’s Mike Rogers, and my party’s soul, in Michigan.”

Epstein began, “President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address, may have said it best: ‘In the past, those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.’”

He continued, “It was a warning to those who tolerate the rise of authoritarian communism that they will inevitably end up next on the dinner menu.”

“Michigan Democrats, in nominating Abdul El-Sayed for Senate on Tuesday, seem to be riding the back of that tiger,” Epstein concluded. “But not me. I’m climbing off the beast.”

Epstein, and presumably LaRosa, object to the socialist ideology and radical positions held by Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) aligned-candidates who secured primary nominations in New York and elsewhere.

DSA’s platform calls for the elimination of policing, prisons, borders, the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, and democratic free markets.

Calling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “timid” and “weak,” Epstein wrote that Schumer, by spouting “we are a big-tent party,” was “abdicating” his “moral and political responsibilities.”

El-Sayed, a former Michigan health official, has said he is not a card-carrying member of the DSA but is considered a far-left candidate who calls for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while also labeling Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide.

In the wake of the George Floyd incident in 2020, he called for the defunding of the police.

Despite not officially joining the DSA, El-Sayed has garnered the support of many in that movement, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). El-Sayed also campaigned with Hasan Piker, the online influencer who spouts DSA rhetoric as well as anti-American and antisemitic views.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.