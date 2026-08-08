Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Senate Republicans will continue to “keep the pressure on” in order to keep holding votes and getting things passed.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, host Bradley Jaye asked Scott if he thought that the Senate would be able to “continue the momentum” of holding votes and getting things passed.

“We’re going to keep talking about — every Wednesday, we’re going to keep talking about the filibuster and the way it’s supposed to work, the way the filibuster’s supposed to work. We’re not going to get rid of it; then the way it’s supposed to work is you have to talk. And, so, we’re going to keep pushing. … If you want to obstruct and prevent us from passing bills, Democrats, then you’re going to have to be on the floor all the time talking.”

“We’re going to keep the pressure on. We’re going to continue talking to Thune…. it’s not just Thune, it’s all of our colleagues, to try to get this done.”

Scott continued to share that there is “a commitment to continue to work on election security.”

When asked about a letter Scott had written to the Wall Street Journal entitled, “Filibuster Abuse Has Destroyed Senate Debate,” Scott explained that the Senate needs to “start working five days a week” and be honest and talk about what their concerns are.

“We all saw the movie, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. What I think the public believes, is we all sit there on the Senate floor and we talk to each other. We don’t.”

Scott added that the Senate needs to “start working five days a week.”

“I’m a business guy, I worked seven days a week. When I came up here, I thought I was going to be up here Sunday night or first thing Monday morning, finish Friday night. We get here 5:30 on Monday, and finish 1:45 on Thursday. So, that’s number one.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.