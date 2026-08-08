Kamala Harris Rants Against Proof-of-Citizenship Voting Requirement

President Donald Trump shared a video of former Vice President Kamala Harris criticizing the SAVE America Act over its voter registration requirements.

In the clip Harris posted on X Friday that Trump later shared on Truth Social, she warned that the legislation would make it harder for Americans to register to vote by requiring documentary proof of citizenship.

“Hey everybody, so they’re trying to mess with your ability to vote, just to break it all down. You’ve got the Supreme Court,” Harris said. “They just sealed the deal with this case that just came up recently, the Callais decision, which basically took the power out of the Voting Rights Act, which was designed to protect your right to vote.”

Harris then took aim at the SAVE Act, arguing its proof-of-citizenship requirement would create obstacles for Americans trying to register to vote.

“So you got the Supreme Court doing its thing. Then this president is trying to push this SAVE Act, which basically would require that for people to register to vote,” Harris added. “You’re going to have to have proof of who you are… through a passport, which a lot of Americans don’t have, or a birth certificate. Same point, obstacles to make it difficult for you to register to vote.”

The legislation, however, does not limit proof of citizenship to a passport or birth certificate. The SAVE America Act allows other forms of documentation, including certain REAL ID-compliant identification and qualifying military identification.

It also requires states to establish a process for applicants who cannot provide the specified documents, allowing them to submit other evidence of U.S. citizenship for review by election officials.