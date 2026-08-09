The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced that Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has agreed to no longer give sex change drugs to minors.

As part of the agreement with the DOJ, the medical center will also “pay a monetary penalty” and dedicate an extra $500,000 in medical care for individuals harmed by sex-mutilating drugs, the agency noted in a statement. DOJ said the resolution arose from its ongoing investigation into potential violations of federal law connected to sex change drugs and surgeries for minors.



“The Department of Justice will stop at nothing to protect America’s children,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement. “This resolution is a reminder to hospitals, medical providers, and pharmaceutical companies that the Justice Department will vigorously enforce federal law, especially where the lives of children are endangered.”

The DOJ noted that Connecticut Children’s “took significant steps entitling it to credit for cooperation with the Department in its investigation.” The agency said the medical center “remained cooperative, proactive, and solution-driven” throughout the entire investigation, qualities highlighted “by its financial commitment to providing restorative care to the victims who desperately need it.”



The announcement follows similar agreements between the DOJ and Texas Children’s Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

“As with Texas Children’s and Cleveland Clinic before it, I am encouraged when leading institutions like Connecticut Children’s agree to be part of the solution and no longer the problem,” said Brett Shumate, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division. “But while we can be grateful when we arrive at such positive resolutions, we cannot and will not rest in our pursuit of justice for the victims of these discredited practices.”

The DOJ added that the agreements are based on allegations only and that Connecticut Children’s has denied all allegations.

In a statement to the Hartford Courant, the medical center issued a statement confirming it reached a resolution that “allows our organization to remain focused on our mission of improving the health and well-being of children.”

“Most importantly, patient privacy remained our foremost concern throughout this process and we were able to resolve this matter without disclosing any protected patient information to the US government,” the statement reads. “We have complied and will continue to comply with all federal and state laws. We have no additional comment beyond the information contained in today’s DOJ announcement.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.