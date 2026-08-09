Joe Biden’s ‘Very Painful’ Cancer Is Spreading, Hunter Confirms

Former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has metastasized further and is now spreading to other parts of his body, son Hunter Biden confirmed Saturday in a radio interview.

The cancer was first detected in May 2025 just four months after he left the White House as the oldest sitting president, as Breitbart News reported.

In a press release from Biden’s personal office, it was revealed while Biden’s prostate cancer “represents a more aggressive form of the disease,” the octogenarian’s cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive.”

The first statement about Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis came after doctors discovered a “small nodule” in Biden’s prostate during a physical examination.

President Donald Trump and many others offered words of encouragement after Biden’s health travails went public.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

AFP reports in a wide-ranging interview published late Friday with BBC Newsnight, Hunter Biden said his father’s disease has since spread despite the treatment. Biden junior said:

The cancer has spread, is metastasized into his bones and further. It’s very painful, and it’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing his thing…he so believes in this country.

Hunter Biden appeared to get emotional at times during the interview while discussing his father’s health, the AFP report continued.

“It’s really, really hard, and it’s really sad to watch,” he added.

A spokesman for the 83-year-old Democrat declined ​on Saturday to comment on Hunter Biden’s ​interview, Reuters noted.

The former president will publish a memoir, Promise Me, America, after the mid-term elections.