Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called out the U.S. Senate for the amount of recess it has taken this year, with the Senate set to take more in the remaining weeks of 2026.

In an X post on Sunday, Lee noted that the Senate going on a “lengthy recess” until September 14 was a “lost opportunity” to get legislation such as the SAVE America Act passed.

WATCH — Trump Urges Congress: Pass Save America Act!:

“All year long we heard ‘we’ll get to the SAVE America Act when we have time,’ realizing it would likely take a few weeks,” Lee wrote. “We waited patiently while fully funding DHS and addressing other priorities, expecting to return to it when time allowed. It’s now August, and we’ve already taken more recess weeks this year than I can count.”

Lee said there are 21 weeks left in the year, and roughly 14 of those weeks would “be spent with the Senate in recess.”

The Republican senator said the “few weeks in August” that are being spent in recess, “could be the perfect chance to return to the SAVE America Act and debate the bill until it passes.”

“We should be doing precisely that,” Lee continued. “Frankly, we should have done it months ago. That’s why I objected to recess and voted against it. Unfortunately, I and those who joined me in opposing it were far outnumbered — with all Democrats and most Republicans preferring to take yet another lengthy recess, this time until September 14th.”

Lee’s post comes as the Senate left for recess after they confirmed now-Attorney General Todd Blanche to lead the Department of Justice and passed “a bill to fund the federal government until Dec. 11,” while not passing the SAVE America Act, the Hill reported.

Blanche being confirmed to be the next attorney general came after Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said he would vote in favor of Blanche’s confirmation, while Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) opposed Blanche being confirmed as the next attorney general.