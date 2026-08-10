The second coronavirus jab could be theoretically associated with miscarriage in the first trimester, Anthony Fauci admitted in a text on his government-issued cellphone, released by U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rand Paul (R-KY). Yet, this information was not openly offered to the general public as public health officials actively urged pregnant women to get the vaccine.

According to the senators, the government-issued phone contains over 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails, and they are currently unable to tell if data has been deleted from the device. Most of the numbers on the phone do not have formal contact names. In fact, only three exist on the phone.

While the lawmakers and their staff are combing through the trove of messages on the phone, they released a text chain on Monday, giving Americans a snippet of what is to come.

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This particular text chain released by the senators shows a conversation between Fauci, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The conversation, which centered around pregnant women taking the coronavirus vaccine pushed on the American public, took place January 25-26, 2021.

One text shows Murthy asking for any data or theoretical reason why vaccinating early versus later in pregnancy would be preferred. He admitted he had been telling pregnant women that there “hasn’t been evidence of concerning adverse outcomes in the trials,” although he admitted the number of pregnant subjects were “likely” limited.

Walensky mentioned the CDC’s pregnancy registry for women, and Fauci said there was “no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating early versus later in pregnancy would be preferred.” Fauci expressed concern that people, “even female health care professionals,” felt “concerned about injecting a ‘genetic’ vaccine very early in pregnancy,” and said there was a “misperception” that mRNA can “get into your genes.”

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“When the misperception gets extend to an early developing fetus, the anxiety heightens,” he said, following up by admitting that there could be, in fact, an association in getting the second dose and early miscarriage.

“I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the second dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” Fauci said in the January 25, 2021, message.

Notably, Cleveland Clinic defines a cytokines storm as a “severe complication of certain infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders.”

“It can cause life-threatening inflammation. It happens when your immune system makes and releases large numbers of cytokines. Cytokines are proteins. They’re part of your immune system’s response system,” it states.

Walensky said this was “definitely a good post, esp after dose two.”

Murthy said it was helpful and added that he had been hearing concern about the mRNA causing “mutations” in the developing baby as well.

“That’s a really good point re the cytokine storm post second dose,” he added.

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Murthy also asked about the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) announcement advising against pregnant women taking the vaccine and how they should respond.

Fauci said, “I would say that in any vaccine in which data are lacking in pregnant women one must weigh the potential risks against the benefits.”

“COVID-19 can be a serious disease especially in pregnancy,” he said, admitting that pregnant women were not in the vaccine trials, but “following the EUA a large number” of more than 100,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated.

“No issues have arisen,” he claimed. “The FDA and the ACIP sand the ACOG are all permissive for pregnant women to have a choice. Animal tox studies did not raise any red flags.”

Murthy agreed and said he believed the W.H.O.’s statement was “strong” and “potentially quite damaging to public confidence among pregnant women.”

Walensky added, “Agreed. Sorry was driving and missed this. ACIP meeting tomorrow. Shall I flag it for them?”

Read the full text thread here.

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Despite this discussion on the possibility of early miscarriage due to the second vaccine, these public health officials continued to encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated publicly.

On February 3, 2021 – days after this conversation – Fauci said, “[FDA] have found thus far and we have to be careful but thus far no red flags about that, about pregnant women.”

For most – if not all – the risk of losing a child in the first trimester would be, indeed, an enormous red flag.

Months later, on August 30, 2021, Fauci said, “Well, are the vaccines safe? …. 10s and 10s and 10s of thousands of women who have been followed by the CDC, who have been vaccinated when they were pregnant, there’s no indication whatsoever that there’s any increase of any adverse issues in a pregnant woman who was vaccinated compared to a pregnant woman who wasn’t vaccinated.” He added, “It’s pretty clear that pregnant women should get vaccinated.”

Likewise, Walensky and Murthy continued to push the vaccine on pregnant women as well.

“CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks,” her agency said the following month.

Over a year after that conversation, Murthy pressed pregnant women to get the jab.

“It’s all the more important for you to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or if you are trying to become pregnant,” he said, claiming that the data showed that the vaccines were “safe during these various stages before and during pregnancy.”

“They found generally that anytime during your pregnancy is actually fine [to get the vaccine], and that’s why the recommendation is just to get it,” he said.

Last year, the CDC, under President Donald Trump’s leadership, formally removed the coronavirus vaccine from the recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

Johnson said upon the release of this text chain, “While I’ve been conducting oversight for years, now that we have the documents and Fauci’s government-issued phone, my investigation has only just begun.”