Alexander Vindman Says President Trump, Vladimir Putin Both ‘Enemies’ of America In Florida Senate Campaign

In a newly unearthed video, disgraced former Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman said both President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are “enemies” of America.

Now running for U.S. Senate in Florida, Vindman has built his campaign around his obsessive hatred of President Trump and anyone who supports him.

Appearing on a podcast called “Rick Wilson’s The Enemies List,” Vindman says: “Which enemy are we talking about here? Are we talking about Russia and Putin? Are we talking about Trump and Trumpism?… Striking similarities actually.”

The comments are just the latest vitriol from the Vindman family, which includes his brother, Virginia Democrat Rep. Eugene Vindman, and Alex’s wife, Rachel Vindman.

For instance, Vindman has compared President Trump and Republicans to Nazis, called President Trump “a Russian asset, said MAGA Republicans are a “nihilistic cult bent on establishing dictatorship,” and backed James Comey while while defending the “86 47” threat against the president as “bullshit controversy.”

Vindman moved to Florida in 2023 and is asking voters in a state President Trump carried three times, where registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by 1.5 million, to send him to the U.S. Senate.

In 2024, Rachel Vindman faced widespread criticism for mocking assassination attempts aimed at President Trump.

The Associated Press reported at the time:

U.S. Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away. An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. The man, Ryan Routh, was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

Routh was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September 2025.

In response to the assassination attempt just nine weeks after a shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, PA, Rachel Vindman posted on X, “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.” The post mocked President Trump’s head injury in Butler, where would-be assassin Thomas Crooks killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded two others.

Since launching his campaign, Vindman has raked in over $16 million in campaign contributions, with much of it from out-of-state donors in California, New York, and Massachusetts.

Vindman testified in the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry in 2019 while serving on the National Security Council and was removed following President Trump’s acquittal.

“Alex Vindman has one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we’ve ever seen. You have to be seriously deranged to compare President Trump to Vladimir Putin and smear millions of Americans as pro-Putin Nazis, but that’s just Vindman,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall in a statement.

The podcast appearance contradicts Vindman’s own words in April, when he said, following a third assassination attempt against Trump, “We must lower the temperature on our politics.”

Vindman is favored over his opponent, Angela Nixon, in the state’s August 18 primary. He would face incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody, a fifth-generation Floridian and two-term Florida Attorney General, in the November election for the seat.