Lisa Demuth Defeats Mike Lindell for Minnesota Governor Nomination

Lisa Demuth defeated MyPillow founder Mike Lindell to clinch the Republican nomination for Minnesota governor on Tuesday night.

Demuth, the Minnesota state House Speaker, beat Mike Lindell with relative ease on Monday night, earning 43.6 percent of the vote versus Lindell’s 32.3 percent.

Lindell received President Donald Trump’s endorsement leading up to the race.

“Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.,” Trump said. “Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!!”

“He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment,” Trump added. “He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity.”

Lisa Demuth celebrated her win in a post on X.

“It’s an absolute honor to be the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota. Today was a major milestone in this campaign, but we’re not done yet,” she said. “Tonight, Minnesotans made it clear they are ready for real change – at the top. It’s time to end the fraud, restore common sense to our state government and return Minnesota to a place that works for families, seniors, businesses and our next generation. Let’s go win in November!”