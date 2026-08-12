The far-left socialist contingent has control of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News Daily, warning that this is bad for the country as a whole.

When asked about the threat of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Jordan, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Democratic Party has already been decimated.

“I mean, I said this the other day. The once the once great party of FDR and JFK — I mean, you could even say Bill Clinton and his policies — that once great party is now anti-Israel, antisemitic, socialist — you know, just crazy,” Jordan explained.

“They’re the party of defund the police, abolish ICE, shut down the government twice in one Congress, men in women’s sports, sanctuary jurisdiction where local law enforcement are prohibited from working with federal law enforcement to enforce federal law, and you could just keep going,” he said, laying out some of the most obvious examples of the radicalization of the modern-day Democratic Party.

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“So that is today’s radical left. They now have control of the entire Democratic Party, the ones who are willing to call themselves you know Democratic Socialists. But yeah, it’s bad. It’s not good,” he said.

While Jordan said some believe the far-left nature of the Democratic Party could help Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, Jordan believes it is still “bad for the country” as a whole. Further, he said Republicans must take care to ensure that this radical element does not creep its way into the GOP.

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“The only way to keep it out is to keep it out,” he said. “I’m involved in a lot of primaries around the country, and you just don’t want that [socialist infiltration].”

Jordan reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dismissing original leftist woke as crazy, despite spearheading it herself.

“Human beings change over time, and you’re policing sometimes. But ok, just take where they’re at today. Just the things I rattled off. I mean, it’s like that’s today’s left,” he said, pointing out that the left has not changed. “I mean, this whole thing in the WNBA — that’s today’s left.”

“Sanctuary jurisdictions, where we’re going to let the illegals who commit other crimes, we’re not going to let local law enforcement work with federal law enforcement. That’s ridiculous. So that’s whatever — we’re number one now — and that’s bad enough,” he added.

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