Leavitt: Serving as Press Secretary ‘Has Been the Honor and Adventure of a Lifetime’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who will leave the administration to focus on her family at the end of the month, said Wednesday that serving as the president’s chief spokeswoman “has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

Leavitt took to X shortly after President Donald Trump announced her forthcoming departure at the end of August:

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life. Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes.

Leavitt said she will continue to serve as a top outside adviser to Trump and will remain a leading advocate for the Make America Great Again movement and Republicans. Moreover, Leavitt emphasized she sees left-wing extremism as an “existential threat” to the nation:

Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over.

She expressed her thanks to the president, first lady, cabinet, and staff at the White House.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years,” she added.

Trump thanked Leavitt “for a job well done” and hailed her as one of his “most trusted aides.”

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White House officials praised Leavitt for her work as press secretary since the beginning of the administration.

“A job well done! Karoline has been the best teammate,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote in a post on X. “She is fiercely loyal, unflappable, and a great person who serves the President with honor. Although this is a sad day, we’re so happy for her and her family. It’s never ‘goodbye.’ It’s always ‘see you down the road.'”

Vice President JD Vance said in a post on X that Leavitt “has one of the hardest jobs in the Administration” in “dealing with the relentless attacks from the fake news media.”

“She did the job with grace, wit and a smile on her face. She’s been one of the most effective voices in articulating and defending the President’s agenda, and I’m incredibly grateful to her,” he added.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said he has “endless respect and admiration” for Leavitt and called her a close friend.

“Professionally, her credentials, her accolades, her achievements are second to none,” Miller said. “Her job that she has performed as White House press secretary—the word exemplary doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

“She has served this president so well, this administration so well, this country so well, and very importantly, she’s been a role model to millions and millions of young women all across this country—a mother, a family woman, a press secretary, a patriot,” he added.

Various cabinet secretaries, too, thanked Leavitt for her work and wished her well.