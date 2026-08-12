Nolte: ICE to Receive Gloves that Deliver Electric Shock to De-Escalate Confrontations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers will soon receive gloves that deliver a painful electric jolt to those who choose to fight rather than comply.

They are called G.L.O.V.E., or Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, and work like a Taser. If someone becomes any kind of physical threat to the officer or chooses to become physically combative rather than comply, the G.L.O.V.E. delivers a shock.

“ICE plans to spend up to $20 million to purchase thousands of ‘conductive distraction and de-escalation devices’ for officers and agents by March,” reports the far-left Associated Press.

“Compliant Technologies says the devices function as a normal pair of patrol gloves until officers press a switch to activate their electrical mode,” adds the AP. “The gloves must be applied directly to someone’s skin to deliver a pain stimulus that typically helps an officer gain compliance within seconds, according to the company.”

“It’s immediate and sharp, and it will distract you. I call it like a bee sting,” John Peters, who has studied the device, told the AP. “If the officer is getting any type of resistance from the person, this is certainly an effective tool.”

“For smaller officers or weaker officers or older officers, I think it has a great advantage,” he added.

Naturally, people who oppose ICE also oppose the use of these gloves, and it is not hard to understand why. If an ICE officer can de-escalate a confrontation using electric shock (as tasers do), that’s an alternative to deadly force. But it seems to me that those who oppose the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens (including rapists, child traffickers, and drug dealers) know that a deadly shooting furthers their political agenda, so they want as many deadly shootings as possible. They don’t seem to care how many protesters or illegal aliens are killed.

That’s why Democrats and corrupt media outlets like CNN generate so much hate towards ICE. They want confrontations. I think they want death.

Here’s a perfect example…

“ICE spent the last year showing this country they are too quick to use force. Now they will be able to deploy electric shocks with the slight push of a button that maybe nobody else can see them do,” a spokeswoman for the ACLU told the AP. “Introducing gloves that can so easily be used to deliver terrible pain in encounters is a recipe for harm to the public.”

If you watch police cam videos, which are pretty addicting, you’ll see that again and again and again, the electric shock from a taser can immediately de-escalate what is threatening to become a dangerous and violent confrontation between a police officer and whoever is being detained or arrested.

Obviously, a G.L.O.V.E. would not have stopped that stupid and dangerous woman, Renee Good, who was shot and killed after she drove her car into an ICE officer. But the G.L.O.V.E. could have saved the life of Alex Pretti, the violent anti-ICE agitator who was shot and killed while resisting arrest.

You have to understand that the goal of the Democrat Party is to flood America with Third Worlders. That’s their plan to hold on to power — to replace Americans and neutralize our vote. To further that cause, they must stop these ICE deportations, and people dying while resisting arrest or protesting furthers that cause. The more people who die, the better it is for the cause. That’s why they oppose the G.L.O.V.E. These gloves will decrease the deaths, thus hindering the cause.

These gloves also sound more practical and safer than the taser, which must be pulled and discharged like a gun. That can be difficult in a close confrontation.