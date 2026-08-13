Illegal Alien Accused of Shooting Dallas Policeman Who Gave Him a Ride

An illegal alien is accused of shooting an officer with the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Police Department who had given him a ride, an affidavit alleges.

On August 6, Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones, a 16-year veteran of the force, received a call about a man walking on the median of a nearby highway. The man, identified as Jose Pantoja-Morales, got into Jones’s patrol vehicle after the officer offered him a ride to a nearby Walmart.

Jones said he noticed Pantoja-Morales pulling items out of a bag and stopped the vehicle. Jones then took Pantoja-Morales out of the vehicle and tried to turn his face toward the vehicle, but Pantoja-Morales began resisting, and the two ended up on the ground in a struggle.

That is when police allege that Pantoja-Morales pulled Jones’s gun off his person and shot the officer in the leg, striking his femoral artery. Pantoja-Morales subsequently fled the scene and was arrested following a police chase.

Jones had to undergo immediate surgery to save his life. Pantoja-Morales, charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, faces an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer while in jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.