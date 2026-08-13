Nolte: Polls Show No One Cares About Climate Change

The latest polling shows that voters have wised up and don’t care about Global Warming or Climate Change, or whatever the grifters call it now.

Far-left CNN took a look at the latest polling and found that Climate Change ranked at number 14 of issues people care about, with just three percent saying so.

When asked if Climate Change is a “very big problem,” only 39 percent said yes, which is one point less than it was ten years and a gajillion fear-mongering media narratives ago.

Decades of relentless climate hysteria have not even convinced a majority of the public that humans are causing the Earth to warm. In 2016, only 45 percent believed that. Today, only 48 percent buy that nonsense.

You see, Normal People are not as dumb as CNN would like them to be. We all see Barry Obama, CNN, and Bill Gates out preaching that Global Warming is real and an imminent threat, and then we see the very same Barry Obama, CNNLOL, and Bill Gates move to the very coasts that they predict will be underwater in our lifetimes.

People who believe in Climate Change do not move to the coast, and they sure as hell don’t spend millions on mansions and office centers.

Over 60 years, I have found and carefully documented 54 predictions of environmental disaster, and not one — not even one — has come true.

Oh, wait, that number climbed to 55 today with the news that despite warning after warning, guilt trip after guilt trip, and expert after expert predicting the exact opposite, the Great Barrier Reef has had the best five years of growth on record. Back in 2014, we were told it would practically be gone by 2022 if we didn’t shut off our air conditioners and stop eating meat.

WATCH — Aren’t New Yorkers Tired of This?! Mamdani Blames Insane New York Flooding on “Climate Crisis”:

Nope, not one doomsday prediction has come true.

Not one.

But a perfectly perfect record of 55 predictions has proven to be nothing more than hoaxes and bullshit.

After watching one “expert” prediction after another go down in flames, Normal People wonder why they should believe number 56 from the same people who are 0-55.

Let me put it this way…

If an “expert” knocked on your door to warn you that a comet will hit your house in two weeks, would you vacate your home and move out? Sure, the first time.

But what if, after going through all the stress, inconvenience, and expense of moving, your old house was not hit by this comet, and then this same expert knocked on the door of your new house and said you have two weeks to move out of this place before a comet hits? Would you move out a second time after the expert got it so wrong the first time? Maybe.

When would you stop moving out?

How many times?

When would you stop believing the “experts” who are bankrupting you, disrupting your life, and pushing you around just to push you around?

No one has ever confused me with a genius, but I can sure as hell tell you I ain’t gonna move no 56 times.