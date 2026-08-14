The Democrats’ favorite Glamour Boy, Luigi Mangione, pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges and admitted he shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“After years of enduring severe pain from a broken back, navigating obstacles from the health insurance system, I learned that UnitedHealthcare would be holding its annual investor conference in New York City on December 4, 2024,” Mangione admitted in court. “I traveled to New York with the intent to shoot Brian Thompson. On December 4, 2024, I shot Brian Thompson, and he died. When I did so, I understood my actions would place him in fear of death or severe bodily injury. I knew what I was doing.”

It’s worth noting that there is no evidence this 28-year-old maniac was ever a UnitedHealthcare customer.

In this unexpected reversal of his not guilty plea, Mangione now faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

Mangione specifically pleaded guilty to “interstate stalking resulting in death” and “stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death.” Both carry a possible life sentence.

Last year, former Attorney General Pam Bondi sought the death penalty for Mangione. Earlier this year, though, a judge tossed the charges of “murder through use of a firearm” and “use of a firearm with a silencer to commit a crime of violence,” which, had he been found guilty, carried a possible death sentence.

Mangione is still scheduled for a state trial in New York on September 8 for second-degree murder, along with four other felony charges. The thinking is that double jeopardy will apply with today’s guilty pleas, and these charges will be dismissed.

When he was gunned down by CNN’s “It Boy” in December of 2024, Brian Thompson was only 50 years old. He was married and the father of two boys.

Hopefully, Mangione will now spend the rest of his life buried deep in the bowels of a federal prison where he will be forgotten by the pigs who worship him, where he cannot make his harem of modern-day Manson girls swoon, where he cannot preach or lead or build these psychotic left-wing women into some sort of cult.

As of now, there is no indication that Mangione has expressed any remorse for the cold-blooded assassination of a family man. I’m sure that lack of remorse only ensures that the middle-aged Taylor Lorenz will pant even harder for him.