Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) ordered a review of state funding for airports across Texas over Islamic washing facilities at two of the state’s largest airports.

“These ablution facilities appear designed to single out one subset of the population for special treatment based on religion. That is illegal,” said Abbott.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) plans to install separate foot-washing stations for men and women to perform wudu, the Islamic ritual washing before prayer. The project was initially listed as privately funded, with an estimated cost of $300,000 and an August 31 start date.

The review could result in existing state grants being revoked and future funding denied to airport operators, including DFW and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Abbott also asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate both airports for possible religious discrimination.

While DFW is still considering installing ablution facilities for Muslims to wash before prayer, IAH already has an ablution facility connected to a prayer room.

“Both airports are government-owned facilities,” said Abbott. “The federal and state constitutions prohibit government from facilitating this sort of discrimination.”

Abbott asked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to have the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration review the facilities and take corrective action if necessary.

Both airports receive federal funding and are required to comply with federal laws barring religious discrimination. The funding for DFW’s proposed facilities also came under scrutiny after an earlier state filing said the project would be privately funded.

DFW later told the Dallas Express that was incorrect and that the project would instead be paid for with airport funds. In an email to the outlet, DFW said an outside design firm mistakenly selected “non-publicly funded” when filing the project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

“That was an error and it should have indicated that airport funds would be used projects. We are putting in firm erroneously selected no dollars for its operation To prevent that kind of error in the future,” said DFW.

X users backed Abbott’s move, with some calling for similar scrutiny of other airports.