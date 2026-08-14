The radical Democrat base is determined to champion transgenderism — despite polls that show it is increasingly unpopular among Americans of every stripe.

This conflict recently played out when first-term Democrat congressman and candidate for reelection Eugene Vindman was forced to apologize after a loud argument at a townhall meeting in King George County, Virginia, when three transgender activists demanded that he support transgenders, according to The Advocate.

One transgender committee member even yelled “Shut the f*ck up” at Vindman when the congressman tried to defend his support for some small GOP-sponsored curbs on transgenderism. Vindman then hastily exited the meeting, saying, “You can’t fucking talk to me that way.”

But he apologized later via a statement: “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions. failed to meet my own high standards, and for that I am sorry. As a leader, I should spend more time listening and less time talking. Last night I failed to do that.”

Vindman was one of eight Democrats who joined Republicans to vote for H.R. 2616 on May 20, which passed by a 217-198 vote. The bill would require schools to inform parents if officials were intent on changing a child’s gender on school documents. Violating schools would lose federal funding.

While the congressman was at odds with the radicals at the townhall meeting, the poll shows that activist Democrats are an outlier on transgenderism. Despite the ire of the left-wing activists, Vindman’s position on transgenderism aligns with the large majority of Americans.

According to a recent Pew Research Center poll, most Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes on sports teams that don’t match their birth sex.

“Transgender athletes’ participation in women’s and girls’ sports has been in the public spotlight this summer,” Pew wrote on August 11. “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that states can restrict transgender women and girls from participating in women’s and girls’ sports. And recent comments on the topic by prominent figures in the WNBA and in women’s tennis have prompted discussion among the public.”

The study found that 73 percent of Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that do not match their sex at birth. It also found that 66 percent favored laws to prevent trans athletes competing on teams that do not correspond to their birth sex.

Still, 56 percent still support laws that protect trans people from discrimination.

Even a slight majority of Democrats oppose transgender athletes. Fifty-five percent say they are uncomfortable with trans athletes and only 24 percent said they were comfortable with the idea.

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