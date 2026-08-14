Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at New York Police Academy

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Uniondale, New York, on Friday, August 14.

Trump will speak to police cadets after Luigi Mangione pled guilty earlier in the day to murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The then-president elect, who had faced multiple assassination attempts himself, called the murder of Thompson “a cold-blooded, horrible killing” in December 2024.