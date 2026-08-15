Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said he’s willing to put in the work to win the Aug. 25 South Carolina Republican Senate runoff in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday. Norman said the country didn’t have time to wait for someone who hasn’t been involved in national issues and he was the “known quantity” for the Palmetto state’s voters.

“This country’s got a financial crisis coming our way, a socialist/communist crisis coming our way… we’re not talking about the debt, we’re not talking about the SAVE America Act. It’s been the institution (the U.S. Senate) where good legislation has gone to die. We don’t have the time or the runway to put up with that,” Norman said in the interview.

“I’ll be a loud voice for one, the constitution, and two, I’m asked all the time, what’s my agenda It’s the SAVE Act, SAVE Act, SAVE Act. If we don’t have safe and secure elections we don’t have a republic.”

Norman called his opponent, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, “a nice person” but criticized the “Washington elite” for their support of her over his campaign.

“Darline is an unknown. I’m a known quantity. The reason I’m ranked high by Heritage, Gun Owners of America, Turning Point USA, all these groups that are conservative and back me. The difference I see now that’s loud and clear is I’ve got Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Jim DeMint, Mark Meadows… and she’s got Lisa Murkowski, who I’m sorry, is the first Republican who opposed the SAVE Act,” he continued.

Elected in a special election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017, Norman has been a long-time House Freedom Caucus member. He holds a 100 percent rating this term from Heritage Action and a 98 percent lifetime score.

“My fight is not with Darline. My fight is with the socialists and communists who want to take this country over. This is an important election not because I’m in it, but I’m so glad I’m in it… the Washington elite is going to put another $1 million into tearing me down, and I welcome that. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win this race because I’m the only proven candidate that has got credentials, and my record is my resume.”

President Donald Trump has endorsed Graham Nordone in the race. On Friday, Trump reiterated his endorsement, telling voters she has his “complete and total endorsement.” The president also shared that Rep. Russell Fry, who finished 3rd in Tuesday’s primary, has backed the incumbent.

“President Trump needs fighters and allies in the Senate who will show up every day and get results. I believe Darline Graham will be exactly that,” wrote Fry on social media.

Norman said he doesn’t “back away” from his previous support of former Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential primary and he was loyal to a long-time friend. He added that Trump’s own relationship with the late Sen. Lindsey Graham had seen several ups and downs as well.

“Bottom line is, I’m excited about the race and showing my record compared to anything Darline has,” Norman added, highlighting that two thirds of the full six-year term will occur after President Trump leaves office.

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