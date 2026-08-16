Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to a recent poll that found that more than half of Democrats have a positive view of socialism over capitalism, stating that “this is lunacy.”

In a post on X, Fetterman warned that the Democratic Party is “becoming the party of socialism.” Fetterman also shared a screenshot of a Mediaite article regarding a CBS News/YouGov survey, which found that among Democrats surveyed, 58 percent had a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent had a positive view of capitalism.

WATCH — Even Fetterman Gets It:

Among the Democrats surveyed, 18 percent had a negative view of socialism, while 50 percent had a negative view of capitalism.

“The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism,” Fetterman wrote, adding that 58 percent “view socialism positively” while 50 percent have a negative view of capitalism. “I’m a proud free market capitalist. This is lunacy.”

The poll, which was conducted between August 12-14, surveyed 2,287 adults in the United States.

Overall, 35 percent of respondents said they had a positive view of socialism, while 46 percent have a positive view of capitalism. The poll also found that 42 percent of respondents have a negative view of socialism, while 33 percent have a negative view of capitalism.

In a post on X, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) responded to Fetterman’s post and called for him to join the Republican Party.

“John, please join us,” Lee wrote. “We’re not socialist. And we don’t bite.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Fetterman expressed that the direction in which the Democratic Party is going is “troubling.” Fetterman added that he “would never try to elevate” a communist.

“I would never try to elevate… a communist just because [Piker] has followers on some, on Twitch, whatever that is,” Fetterman told the outlet. “But overall, if you identify with a communist who praises Mao and Cuba and for these places, that should be foreign to any Democrat.”