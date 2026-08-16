More than half of Democrats hold a more positive view of socialism as opposed to capitalism, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll.

The poll, which surveyed 2,287 adults in the United States between August 12-14, found that there is a 26-point difference between Democrats’ positive views on socialism and capitalism.

Among Democrats, 58 percent were found to have a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent have a positive view of capitalism. The poll also found that 18 percent of Democrats have a negative view of socialism, while 50 percent have a negative view of capitalism.

The poll also found that 24 percent of Democrats have “no opinion” of socialism, while 18 percent have no opinion regarding capitalism.

Overall, the poll found that among the respondents surveyed, 35 percent have a positive view of socialism, while 46 percent have a positive view of capitalism. The poll also found that overall, 42 percent of respondents have a negative view of socialism, while 33 percent have a negative view of capitalism.

The poll comes as an earlier Economist/YouGov poll, conducted between August 7-10, found that 26 percent of respondents feel that most Democrats are socialists, while 42 percent said they do not feel that.

An Economist/YouGov survey conducted in June of 1,606 respondents found that 62 percent of Democrats said they would vote for a “Democratic Socialist” candidate. Meanwhile, 11 percent of Democrats said they would not vote for a “Democratic Socialist.”