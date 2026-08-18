Vindman Vaporizes $16.2 Million in Loss, Spends 36X DSA Candidate on Ads

Former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC) Alex Vindman suffered a stunning upset defeat from Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon in Florida’s Senate primary on Tuesday night despite raising $16.2 million.

“According to FEC reports through July 29, Nixon had spent nearly $710,000 and received nearly $975,000, with ending cash on hand of $264,978,” per the Florida Phoenix.

“Vindman received $16.27 million and spent $9 million, leaving him with $7.26 million cash on hand as of July 29,” it added.

Even though Vindman said prior to the primary that he did not stand with socialism, he suddenly pivoted after his loss to say that he will support Nixon in the general.

“Who would’ve ever thought that a Jewish refugee would make it to the U.S. Army, to the White House, and to becoming a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Only in America is that possible, and it would not have been possible without you, Florida,” he said in a concession statement.

“I still believe in the American Dream, because I’ve lived it. It’s worth fighting for. Rep. Nixon ran a strong campaign. I will be standing by her side in the fight against Ashley Moody. I hope you’ll join me,” he added.

His statement stood in stark contrast to statements he made earlier that day.

“If you’re someone that embraces Fidel Castro, communism, socialism — you’ve got no business being here in Florida,” he said.