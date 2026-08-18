Angie Nixon Upsets Alexander Vindman in Florida Democrat Senate Primary

State Rep. Angie Nixon upset Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman in Florida’s Democrat Senate primary on Tuesday night.

Nixon, who ran to the left of the TDS-addled Vindman, defeated the fired National Security Council (NSC) aide by a 56-44 percent margin.

Vindman has built his campaign around his obsessive hatred of President Donald Trump and anyone who supports him, repeatedly calling President Trump a “Russian asset” and calling the MAGA movement a “nihilistic cult bent on establishing dictatorship.”

Vindman infamously testified in the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry in 2019 while serving on the National Security Council and was removed following President Trump’s acquittal in early 2020.

In recent months, Nixon announced she joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), aiming to defeat Vindman with the backing of the organization following success in New York, Colorado, and Michigan.

Nixon raised just $974k in her campaign compared to over $16 million for Vindman. She will face Republican incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody in the November general election.