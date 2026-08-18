Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) is one step closer to becoming Wyoming’s next senator after handily winning Tuesday’s Republican primary. Hageman, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the race, won with 63 percent of the vote.

First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 when she demolished Liz Cheney, Hageman is nationally known for challenging federal overreach and for protecting the state’s water and property rights.

She defeated four other candidates in the primary: Jill Edwards, John Holtz, Sam Mead, and Jimmy Skovgard.

President Trump backed Hageman shortly after Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced she was not running for reelection to the seat at the end of last year.

“I know Harriet well, and she is a TOTAL WINNER! Harriet has ALWAYS delivered for Wyoming, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in December 2025.

Hageman’s 2022 campaign against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) led to record turnout in that year’s primary, whereby she defeated Cheney by 37 points. She told Breitbart News Cheney lost because she remained focused on President Trump rather than issues important to Wyoming voters, including inflation, illegal immigration, and energy.

Wyoming has not elected a Democrat senator since 1970.