Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) responded to the news that a former staffer of his is now working on the campaign of Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico.

In a post on X, Cornyn responded to a post from John C. Moritz — the chief political reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, in which Moritz shared a photo of a press release in which it was confirmed that Talarico had hired a former staffer of Cornyn’s.

In the press release, Jacob Smith, who previously worked as Cornyn’s deputy legislative director and policy adviser, explained that Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton “is the most corrupt, self-dealing politician in Texas.”

In his post, Cornyn referenced Mortiz and explained that “only in authoritarian countries does someone else get to decide where you work,” but not in Texas.

“John, only in authoritarian countries does someone else get to decide where you work,” Cornyn wrote. “Not in Texas. Those concerned might want to channel their energy into broadening R outreach to a coalition of voters rather than just those already converted”:

“I’ve worked for Republicans like Senator Cornyn my entire career, but this year I’m proud to be joining James Talarico’s campaign,” Smith, who serves as the deputy policy director for Talarico’s campaign, said in a statement. “Instead of playing partisan politics, Talarico speaks to the needs to everyday people who day in and day out work too hard for too little.”

Smith continued to describe Paxton as “the most corrupt, self-dealing politician in Texas who would sell out working people’s futures to the highest contributor just to hold onto power.”

Cornyn’s response to Smith now working on Talarico’s campaign comes after NOTUS reported that Talarico’s campaign had hired Smith. Smith has also previously “worked on the House Science Committee for Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma) and was a legislative aide for Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi),” according to the outlet.

WATCH — Where is the common sense??: