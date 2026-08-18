Polling Firm Showing Karen Bass, Francesca Hong in Lead Admits Fake Polls: ‘Short-Term Social Experiment’

A fake polling firm projecting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Wisconsin Democrat socialist gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong with leads over their opponents admits these were fake polls as part of a “short-term social experiment.”

In a statement posted to the website for Median Strategies, the fake polling firm explained it “has concluded its polling project and will not publish additional polls.”

The statement from Median Strategies goes on to say, “All previously published polling releases have been withdrawn and should not be cited or treated as genuine polling data.”

“Median Strategies was created as a short-term social experiment examining how purported polling information could enter and spread through the political information ecosystem without independent verification,” the statement continued.

The statement from Median Strategies comes as the firm released a fake poll which showed Karen Bass with a 12-point lead over her opponent Nithya Raman prior to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff race in November, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Median Strategies explained that the “results were based on a survey of 560 Los Angeles voters between July 30 and Aug. 5. It said it had a 4.1 percent margin of error,” according to the outlet.

The fake poll also announced that 16 percent of those surveyed said they voted Spencer Pratt, who was the Republican candidate for Los Angeles mayor. Out of this number, 85 percent supposedly “were planning to vote for Bass in the general” with seven percent saying they would support Raman.

The outlet reported that “in response to repeated inquiries from The Times, the company said the purported ‘poll’ was nothing of the kind.”

“Median Strategies was created as a short-term social experiment to examine how purported polling information could enter and spread through the political information ecosystem without independent verification,” the company explained to the outlet. “We are not seeking publicity or attribution for the individuals involved and are declining interviews.”

Median Strategies also shared another fake poll which showed Hong with a “23-point lead” over her opponent David Crowley in the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary, Mediaite reported. Hong ended up losing to Crowley by less than a point.

In a post on X, Median Strategies said they “got Wisconsin wrong — and by quite a margin, too.”