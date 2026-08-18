Rep. Cory Mills Unseated in GOP Primary, Ryan Elijah Wins Nomination

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) has fallen to local newscaster Ryan Elijah in Tuesday evening’s Republican primary for Florida’s Seventh Congressional District, marking an upset for the controversial two-term congressman.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race for Elijah shortly after 8:00 p.m. with about 80 percent of the vote counted. As of 9:00 p.m., Elijah had 47.1 percent of the vote over Mills’ 34.3 percent, with 97 percent of the votes counted.

Florida businesswoman Sarah Ulrich came in third place with 10.5 percent, and former Department of Defense (DOD) official Michael Don Johnson came in last with 8.1 percent.

Mills’ upset comes as he faces multiple investigations, including a House Ethics Committee probe into accusations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations, and a Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into his finances. Mills has denied wrongdoing.

While President Donald Trump previously endorsed Mills for his bid for reelection, he did not include him in a series of endorsements posted to Truth Social ahead of the Tuesday primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plainly stated that he did not support Mills, telling reporters last Friday that the embattled congressman did not get his endorsement:

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) won the Republican nomination to succeed DeSantis on Tuesday night, prompting Elijah to voice his support for helping him win the general election in November:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.