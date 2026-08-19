North Carolina: Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 51-Year-Old Man in Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is now accused of killing 51-year-old James Bagley III in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sylva, North Carolina.

This month, illegal alien Mauricio Josue Alberto Sarmiento of Honduras was arrested by the Sylva Police Department and charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, no liability insurance, driving with a revoked license, speeding, and failure to reduce speed.

According to police, on August 2, Sarmiento was speeding when he allegedly struck Bagley, a pedestrian, around 3 a.m. before fleeing the scene. Bagley was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarmiento illegally crossed the southern border as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) in October 2021. Border Patrol agents arrested him, but he was swiftly released into the U.S. interior in the custody of an unrelated adult sponsor by the Biden administration.

“If it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders, James Bagley would still be alive,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is asking officials in Jackson County to cooperate and not release this criminal from jail without notifying ICE. By securing our border and deporting illegal aliens, we can save lives and prevent tragedies like this one from ever happening again.”

ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Sarmiento, seeking custody of him if he is released from Jackson County Jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.