Philan-Tam-Duy Le, a 35-year-old from California, was arrested Tuesday after he illegally parked across the street from the U.S. Supreme Court with a wooden guillotine on the back of his pickup truck.

“According to Capitol Police, the suspect drove the truck all the way from California, and they are examining his background to determine why he came to Washington, D.C.,” reports Forbes. He was arrested for “Carrying a Dangerous Weapon for being in possession of the guillotine.”

Forbes describes the offending weapon as a “very large wooden-frame guillotine mounted on the truck bed,” and added this:

Aside from the Capitol Police, the Secret Service has also warned that threats against protectees have been “off the charts” and the agency is operating under a “heightened level of threat environment right now.” Last month, Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the agency has initiated more than 10,000 investigations into threats against people the agency has been assigned to protect. This marked a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and the agency also noted that mental health-related interventions are 10 times higher this year.

And we all know why…

Democrats and the corrupt media have spent more than a decade depicting politics in apocalyptic form in a 24/7 vicious crusade to undermine President Trump, his supporters, and a Supreme Court that frequently backs Trump against his enemies’ frivolous suits and injunctions.

The media know full well that when you tell a country of 350 million people that this person or that institution is a threat to the fate of the world, America, democracy, women, homosexuals, or whatever, some unstable person looking to be seen as a hero is gonna go out to try and kill Hitler or whomever the media have singled out as our second coming of Hitler.

The guillotine was likely a “symbol of disapproval,” the accused man’s brother told local media, adding that his brother “was unhappy with the state of politics” and disliked both President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom? Really?

By constantly presenting the Supreme Court, Trump, and the MAGA movement as unique and existential threats, the media and Democrats are deliberately hoping to activate their own mentally disturbed Manchurian candidates to attempt to intimidate, terrorize, and yes, even assassinate.

The guillotine is a potent and unmistakable political symbol of the French Revolution, where many of the elites and rulers of the era were summarily beheaded by a frenzied mob.

We all know what’s going on here and how the media seek to inspire it.