Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Rapists, Kidnappers Across U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has recently arrested illegal aliens convicted of crimes like child sexual abuse, rape, and kidnapping in American communities, Breitbart News has learned.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, robbers, and other dangerous criminals who never should’ve been here in the first place,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Breitbart News.

Manuel Victores-Alzola, an illegal alien from Cuba, is among those arrested by ICE agents this week. Victores-Alzola was previously convicted on three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child to whom he is related in Miami, Florida.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Jeffry Rivera-Vargas of Honduras after he was convicted of kidnapping and rape in Franklin County, Ohio.

Bladimir Morel of the Dominican Republic and Diego Miguel-Juan of Guatemala were also arrested. Morel had been convicted of robbery, unlawful use of a firearm, and drug distribution in Pennsylvania, while Miguel-Juan was convicted of distribution of child pornography in Iowa.

ICE agents arrested Ronald Alberto Aguilar-Contreras of El Salvador as part of this week’s arrests. Aguilar-Contreras was previously convicted of first-degree assault in the sanctuary city of Baltimore, Maryland.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the men and women of ICE have been unleashed to target illegal aliens who threaten our communities,” Mullin said. “While sanctuary politicians prioritize the needs of illegal aliens, DHS will always put the safety of the American people first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.