Exclusive – Republican GA Senate Candidate Mike Collins: Ossoff Feels ‘Entitled’ to Be Over Everybody

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) feels “entitled” to be over everyone in the country, Republican Mike Collins, running for Georgia’s Senate seat, warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“They don’t care anything about anything but power,” Collins said of Ossoff’s latest appearance in public. “He’s an elitist. He’s an elitist, and at the end of the day, he feels like he is entitled to be over everybody in this country [and] tell you what to do, tell you where to live, how much you can make, who’s going to provide your health care for you.”

“You know, no, we don’t want you owning a home. We want you living in apartments. That’s this guy, and we’ve got to expose this now,” he said, expressing the urgency to defeat him in Georgia “so this doesn’t become a problem for the entire country.”

“You know, there was – it was very telling, Mike, when he went up to Michigan when he endorsed and is supporting Abdul El Sayed,” Collins said of the Democrat Muslim Senate candidate. “Now he tried it with Graham Platner until Platner, they saw he was going to lose and they ditched him, so they picked him up another one to get behind.”

“But they he him going up there and supporting this guy and endorsing him tells everything you need to know,” he said, reminding listeners that Ossoff aligns with socialist lawmakers a majority of the time.

“Jon Ossoff votes 92 percent of the time with Bernie Sanders, and they’re auditioning, looking for the next Bernie to run this DSA movement,” he said. Jon Ossoff wants that, so he endorses that guy up there. There’s a reason that DSA opened an office in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Collins asked, “Can you name another candidate that they’re going to go push? No, it’s him, and so the more we get out that out there, you can tell it. He he knows that we’re on to him, and you can tell by the rhetoric that he is spewing even this week.”

Collins noted that Ossoff seems to want to “try to change the subject to anything he possibly can besides his record and besides what he’s actually trying to do.”

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