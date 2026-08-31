A Haitian migrant is accused of murdering a woman and strangling another woman outside of a duplex in Lee County, Florida.

Late last week, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of 28-year-old Whycliff Longin of Haiti for allegedly murdering his aunt, Amadette Longin, and strangling his cousin.

Whycliff’s cousin told police that she woke up to him strangling her. The woman said she broke free of Whycliff’s grip and hid in the residence’s bathroom.

When police arrived on the scene, Whycliff was found and arrested at the duplex next door. When officers searched the residence, they found Amadette Longin’s lifeless body. Amadette’s family told police that she had given Whycliff a place to stay.

Longin has been charged with murder, attempted murder, sexual battery, and burglary involving battery. He remains in Lee County custody and Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.