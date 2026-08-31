An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, is accused of killing a 9-month-old boy while seriously injuring his mother and sister in a parking lot crash in Ocean County, New Jersey, a sanctuary state.

Maria Cobon-Guzman, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with “manslaughter, operating a vehicle without ever having a valid driver’s license while involved in a fatal crash, and two counts of assault by auto.”

According to police, on August 28 around noon, a woman with her 5-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son were walking through a grocery store parking lot when Cobon-Guzman hit them.

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All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where the baby boy was pronounced dead. The boy’s mother and sister remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Another person, Ariadana Lazaro-Flores, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with knowingly engaging in conduct creating a substantial risk of death or injury. Lazaro-Flores allegedly told police she knew Cobon-Guzman did not have a driver’s license “but still allowed her to drive the vehicle.”

Cobon-Guzman, Border Hawk News reports, illegally crossed the southern border in 2023 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. She was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge less than a month before allegedly killing the 9-month-old boy.

Meanwhile, Lazaro-Flores illegally crossed the southern border five times in October 2023 and was returned to Mexico after each crossing. She successfully crossed again at an unknown date.

Both have Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers lodged against them.

“An innocent baby would still be alive today had it not been for Joe Biden’s disastrous open border and reckless immigration policy that released countless illegal aliens into our country,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Border Hawk News. “We are urging the Ocean County Jail to honor ICE’s detainers on these two criminal illegal aliens to take them out of American communities once and for all,”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.