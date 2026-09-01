Exclusive – Sen. Ron Johnson on Combating Radical Left’s Rise: ‘The Only Weapon We Have Is Truth’

“The only weapon we have is truth,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday evening during a Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable event, discussing the emergence of members of radically left groups winning elections across the country and what that means for conservatives who hope to preserve the nation.

“I think there’s a lot of overlap in the various groups, and they are taking over certain cities. They’re winning primary races. What do you think needs to be done to get America’s mind straight that some of the people who are rising on the political left right now are the most radical characters you’ve ever seen?” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked the senator during the Fight Club event.

“The only weapon we have is truth,” Johnson said. “It’s very difficult, as we found out during COVID, to get the truth out there and have it be acknowledged and have people open up their eyes.”

Johnson pointed to the growth of social media and how it coincides with the “splintering of America, where you’re just fed by algorithm exactly what these algorithms, you know, show you to look at.”

“I mean, people aren’t exposed to different opinions. They’re still not being exposed to different opinions at our university level. But, you know, our only hope is truth,” the senator reiterated, explaining that it is the only thing he is trying to do: Present the truth.

“Now, I can’t prosecute people. I can’t put people in jail. But I can try, I can try to expose the truth, but understand, even in an administration that wants to reveal the truth, President Trump – he basically tasked Tulsi Gabbard to open up these files as the Director of National Intelligence, open up these files and make all this information, whether it’s JFK assassination, all these, you know, well-hidden conspiracies in the federal government, make that open.”

Johnson pointed out that Trump’s “own CIA was sabotaging” Gabbard’s efforts, using it as an example of how difficult it can be, at times, to truly get the truth out there. He said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has experienced similar obstacles, being sabotaged from “within” the agencies.

“We’re not getting a free flow of information,” he continued, noting that his staff is also dedicated to finding needles in haystacks and helping expose the truth to the American people.