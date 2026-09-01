An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a 77-year-old woman after breaking into her home in Polk County, Florida.

Axel Antonio Espinal Herrera, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forcible sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary with battery, tampering with evidence, cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on August 29, the woman said she heard a noise and noticed Herrera entering her bedroom before ripping her clothes off, sexually assaulting her, and slapping her as she attempted to flee.

When the woman said she tried to escape while Herrera was in the bathroom of her house, he allegedly chased her down and dragged her back inside her home before choking her. Herrera, police allege, then fled the scene.

When police arrived on the scene, they searched the neighborhood. At one residence, police spoke with two occupants while a third was in the shower. The latter was Herrera, and he matched the description the woman gave.

The woman picked Herrera out of a photo line-up of men, prompting police to take him into custody. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him.

Likewise, the two other occupants of the residence where Herrera was found are also illegal aliens from Honduras. ICE has similarly lodged detainers against them.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.