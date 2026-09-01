Leftists are urging leftover Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) bureaucrats to override President Donald Trump and Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to continue to pump confused children full of hormones in an attempt to affirm life-altering delusions.

One influencer’s post went viral, criticizing the Trump administration for ending taxpayer subsides for transgender sex changes on children, attempting to equate a rare condition – a growth hormone deficiency – to the left’s systematic attempts to affirm confused children’s delusions into thinking they are the opposite sex.

“It is diagnosed more frequently in boys than girls, though it does biologically impact both sexes at similar rates. It results in looking much younger than you are, being much shorter, shorter than you should be, and if left untreated, it can result in weak muscle structure and disproportionate carrying of weight in your body, but now because Donald Trump and Dr. Oz hate the trans kids so damn much, they’re refusing to take the advice of their own scientists and experts,” the influencer, Vitus “V” Spehar claimed, bashing the Trump administration for overriding bureaucrats such as Rory Howe, director of financial management for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services.

It comes to no surprise leftists support him, given his past of approving taxpayer funded sex changes on children during the Biden administration.

As the Post Millennial reported last year:

Rory Howe, Director of the Financial Management Group at CMS, signed the formal approval of Washington State Plan Amendment WA-24-0034 on August 13, 2024, granting federal funding for what the amendment defines as “medically necessary gender affirming care for a client with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria” under the state’s Medicaid program. The policy allows Washington to receive federal reimbursement for services related to gender transition, including surgeries, hormones, and other treatments.

“Public servants like Rory worked aggressively to help trans kids in Washington State back in 2024 by approving Medicaid coverage for gender affirming care,” Spehar – a biological female who identifies as non-binary – continued. Notably, “gender-affirming care” is often leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, hormone therapy, and puberty blockers, all to “affirm” a confused child’s delusions. “ It goes without saying that this decision should not be political. Do we help kids who have hormone conditions? This directive is going to affect other childhood ailments like precocious puberty, which is a condition that results in children developing too quickly. It’s going to leave thousands of kids with preventable, often humiliating hormone-related issues who will no longer have options for common sense, compassionate care,” the influencer continued, considering “gender-affirming care” as something that is “sound science.” “ I just want to make sure, as Trump and Dr. Oz roll out their new rules and sell this new legislation to the American public, that you see it for what it is. This is another Dr. Oz sales pitch,” the influencer claimed, garnering attention from Donald Trump Jr.

“If you still don’t believe the Deep State is real, watch this video,” he implored. “The Left is openly calling on leftover CMS bureaucrats like Rory Howe to override my dad and Dr. Oz so they can keep pumping kids full of hormones and doing irreversible surgeries with YOUR tax dollars. They’re not even hiding it anymore.”

This month, the Trump administration announced Medicaid would cease paying for “gender-affirming surgeries” and hormone treatments for transgender children.

“Today, at my direction, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that Medicaid will NO LONGER fund gender transition surgeries and hormones for minors,” Trump announced in an August 11 Truth Social post.

“We are not going to pay for our innocent children to undergo these barbaric surgeries and practices, which result in unthinkable and irreversible harm to their young bodies. Thanks to our strong position and pressure on this issue over the past year and a half, dozens of U.S. hospitals have already ended this so-called ‘gender-affirming care,’ and we expect many more to follow,” he said, exclaiming, “Just think about all of the young, innocent, and perhaps confused children who will be spared!”

“While the Dumocrat Party wants your kids to be able to chop off their reproductive organs before they are old enough to vote, President Donald J. Trump (ME!) and the Republican Party say that is ABSURD, and we will protect America’s children,” the commander-in-chief vowed. “Please remember this when you are casting your vote in the Midterm Elections in November.”

The change is expected to go into effect October 13.

From the beginning, the Trump administration took a strong position against harm imposed upon children in this manner.

“We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits — not the well being of children,” Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said last December, announcing “six decisive actions” against transgender procedures on children.

“A peer-reviewed report published by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health last month confirms that sexual rejecting procedures imposed medical dangers and lasting harm on children who receive these interventions,” Kennedy added.