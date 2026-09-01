Trump Rules Out Nuking Iran, Lambastes Reporter for ‘Stupid Question’: ‘They’re Totally Defeated’

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated he had ruled out using a nuclear weapon on Iran and lambasted a reporter for asking “a stupid question” on the matter.

The fiery moment came during an Oval Office press gaggle after he announced deals with nine more pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices.

Trump said that Iran has been “totally defeated” when asked if he had “ruled out” using a nuclear weapon against the regime.

“Well, I would never say that, but the answer is yes. I ruled out—there’s no reason for it,” he said.

“What a stupid question that is, actually,” he added. “Here they are, they’re totally defeated militarily, so now I defeat them, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question!”

Trump detailed the ways in which Iran has been crippled militarily and economically in response to another question on whether the latest U.S. strikes on Iran are part of a “limited campaign.”

“It’s very limited. Look, they’re a failed nation,” he said.

“They’ve got 350 percent inflation. They have no currency. They’re not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn’t mean we won’t smack them,” he added.

Trump also touted the flow of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which he said is “in extremely good shape.”



“Many, many ships got through last night, as you know, with the Navy’s assistance, and we’ve been averaging 30 ships a night. That’s a lot, and a lot of oil’s coming out,” he said.

“That’s why you haven’t seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go… I could go on for an hour about what a great job we’ve done,” he added.