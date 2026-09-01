U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Steps Down After 18 Months in the Post

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation Monday night after 18 months in the critical leadership role.

AP reported the departure of the youngest-ever army secretary. No reason was given for the decision to leave the position he has held since February 2025.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement seen by the outlet.

“The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War,” she added.

The post of army secretary is the top civilian leader of the U.S. Army, directing active duty troops, along with the National Guard and reserve soldiers.

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Driscoll, a former law school classmate of Vice President JD Vance, previously served in the Army and was an officer in 2007 before leading a cavalry platoon and deploying to Iraq for several months in 2009.

The AP report noted Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican who had served in the Army National Guard, said on X that Driscoll is “a transformative leader who brought common sense and discipline to the Department of the Army.”

“I had the pleasure of working with him closely, and appreciated how engaged he was from mentoring cadets at West Point to leading the Army at the Pentagon,” Womack wrote. “The Army is better equipped and prepared to tackle emerging threats because of his leadership that strengthened the force while putting our Soldiers first.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger, told reporters he worked well with Driscoll despite their policy differences.

A member of the Republican Party, Driscoll was a candidate for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district in 2020.

It remains unclear when Driscoll will officially leave the role or when a replacement is likely to be announced.

More to come…