Watch: Miami Birth Tourism Executive Pleads Fifth to Questions from Congress

The top executive for Have My Baby in Miami, an agency that bills itself as aiding foreign nationals having their children in the United States, invoked his Fifth Amendment constitutional right during a House Oversight Committee hearing on birth tourism.

The hearing — led by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who chairs the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses — brought Dr. Wladimir Lorentz before the committee to discuss his agency’s business practices.

Lorentz, the founder and chief medical officer of Have My Baby in Miami, told Gill that he would be pleading the Fifth to all questions at the hearing so as not to incriminate himself in the middle of a federal investigation into his agency.

“On the advice of counsel, I will respectfully decline to answer any questions touching the subject matter of a pending federal investigation on the grounds that a truthful answer may tend to incriminate me,” Lorentz said.

“Nothing in my appearance here today and nothing in my declining to answer questions should be understood as a concession on the merits of the ongoing investigation,” Lorentz said.

In May, Gill announced a congressional probe into several birth tourism agencies, including Have My Baby in Miami.

“Have My Baby in Miami — that’s the name of an actual company that is facilitating birth tourism into the United States, where foreigners come in on visas, have children, then leave so that their children can remain American citizens,” Gill said in the announcement. “That’s a problem. The American people are sick of it, and my task force on the House Oversight Committee is going after these companies.”

Annually, an estimated 33,000 U.S.-born children are rewarded birthright American citizenship solely because their foreign parents arrived in the U.S. on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa.

Decades later, those U.S.-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards.

The birth tourism industry is widespread among Turkish nationals in New York City, Chinese nationals in California, Russian nationals in Florida, and Middle Easterners in Illinois.

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s latest book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, exposed that in California alone, there are more than 100 Chinese-owned birth tourism agencies offering services to Chinese nationals to deliver their children in the United States.

In 2019, the Department of Justice uncovered a birth tourism scheme among Chinese nationals across California, where some 8,500 U.S.-born children were rewarded birthright American citizenship after their foreign parents arrived in the U.S. on tourist visas solely to deliver their child.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.