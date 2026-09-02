Bill Clinton Parties with Alex Soros and Fundraises Off 80th Birthday

Former President Bill Clinton is cashing in on his 80th birthday. The 42nd President spent his birthday weekend at the estate of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin.

The party was just one of the many 80th celebrations for the birthday boy, whose actual birthday is August 19. “They’re having birthday parties and events all over the country as a fundraising vehicle,” said one Democrat insider, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

The event was described as an intimate gathering that took place at the Hamptons home of Soros, the son of billionaire far-left Democrat megadonor George Soros. The Soros family has plowed over $100 million into the 2026 midterms to boost their party’s candidates thus far.

The Clinton birthday party coincides with multiple fundraising events the former president is holding for his Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative.

The Post also noted that this could be one of the last major fundraising drives for the former leader:

“If you are a politician who does not politically monetize your decades — as you turn 50, 60, 70, 80 — you’re not doing it right,” said one political veteran of the drive for foundation funds as Clinton hits the big 8-0 milestone. “You only have every 10 years. No one cares when you turn 71. So every decade, you only have a few bites of the apple to get that good crunch.”

In previous years, Clinton has brought in star power from Hollywood and the music industry to help celebrate his birthday.

He held a massive Clinton Foundation fundraiser for his 60th in Toronto. Performers and stars present included Jon Bon Jovi, Tim McGraw, Sarah McLachlan, James Taylor, Billy Crystal, Josh Groban, Kevin Spacey, and Clarence Clemons.

A decade later, his 70th birthday was held at the famous Rainbow Room in New York City.

That fundraising event featured performances by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Bon Jovi, and Barbra Streisand. Major donors were asked to contribute $250,000 to be honored as a chair of the event.